South Africans who cannot afford legal representation have been dealt a blow as looming budget cuts will force Legal Aid SA to scale back on helping the poor get access to justice.

Legal Aid SA‚ which provides legal advice and representation to over 700‚000 people annually‚ will have its budget slashed by R503m over the next three years.

The organisation said the budget cuts would leave it unable to fulfil its constitutional obligations. It was hit with a 5% budget cut for the 2018-19 financial year from the national fiscus‚ as a result of financial challenges faced by government.

Legal Aid SA CEO Vidhu Vedalankar‚ presenting the organisation’s annual report to the portfolio committee of justice and correctional services on Tuesday‚ explained the impact of the cut.

“This will require a review and prioritisation of legal aid services so that we prioritise matters having a higher impact on our clients. The budget cuts will also require a reduction in budgeted staff posts – this will result in a reduction of services delivered which will impact on the efficiency of courts‚” Vedalankar said.

She said Legal Aid SA was concerned about the impact the cuts would have on the poor and vulnerable‚ and their ability to access justice.

She said after implementing various efficiency measures and reducing expenses‚ Legal Aid SA also had to cut staff expenditure.