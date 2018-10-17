Murdered: A little boy who wanted to become a policeman‚ a girl who dreamt of becoming a doctor
Nine-year-old Elam Ndibi wanted to become a doctor when she grew up‚ and demonstrated her nurturing nature towards her eight-year-old brother Muzi – so much so that they were inseparable.
The studious children’s dreams can never become reality‚ because their lives were shattered by murder. Their bodies were bound and buried in a shallow grave in Slovoville in Johannesburg two weeks ago. Now their family can only speak of their memories of the children.
“My son is devastated. He has been crying ever since the children went missing. He can’t even talk‚” said Ester Mashaba‚ the children’s paternal grandmother.
As the pictures of her two dead children were placed on the mattress where Andisa Ndibi had taken her position to mourn her children‚ their mother revealed to TimesLIVE that although they were young‚ they had big aspirations. “Elam wished to be a doctor while Muzi wanted to become a police officer‚” she said. “They were good children‚ they loved school. You would see them with their school books even on weekends‚” said their aunt‚ Lucy Siyasi.
“Unlike many children‚ they were not naughty at all. They were always together‚” said Siyasi.
Ndibi said corn flakes‚ eggs with bread and noodles were some of their favourite foods.
“They were inseparable‚ they loved and fought for each other‚” Ndibi added. Mashaba described her two late grandchildren as happy children.
“I last saw them in 2017. I didn’t know it would be my last time with them. They were excited and‚ as usual‚ very playful‚” she said.
The siblings were last seen on September 14‚ when their mother’s ex-boyfriend took them for ice-cream.
Their lifeless bodies were found about ten kilometers away from their home in Tshepisong in Krugersdorp.
According to police spokesperson Kay Makhubele‚ their bodies were discovered by a pedestrian in Slovoville on an open field. An investigation is under way.
It is unclear when the children will be laid to rest because the authorities are conducting post-mortems.