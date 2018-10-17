Nine-year-old Elam Ndibi wanted to become a doctor when she grew up‚ and demonstrated her nurturing nature towards her eight-year-old brother Muzi – so much so that they were inseparable.

The studious children’s dreams can never become reality‚ because their lives were shattered by murder. Their bodies were bound and buried in a shallow grave in Slovoville in Johannesburg two weeks ago. Now their family can only speak of their memories of the children.

“My son is devastated. He has been crying ever since the children went missing. He can’t even talk‚” said Ester Mashaba‚ the children’s paternal grandmother.

As the pictures of her two dead children were placed on the mattress where Andisa Ndibi had taken her position to mourn her children‚ their mother revealed to TimesLIVE that although they were young‚ they had big aspirations. “Elam wished to be a doctor while Muzi wanted to become a police officer‚” she said. “They were good children‚ they loved school. You would see them with their school books even on weekends‚” said their aunt‚ Lucy Siyasi.