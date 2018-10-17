South Africa

Omotoso supporters clash with #TotalShutdown members outside court

17 October 2018 - 15:38 By Devon Koen
Supporters from Timothy Omotoso’s Jesus Dominion International church went head to head with members of the #TotalShutdown movement.
Supporters from Timothy Omotoso’s Jesus Dominion International church went head to head with members of the #TotalShutdown movement.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Judge Mandela Makaula on Wednesday afternoon wished the state’s first witness in the trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso luck for her exams as he postponed the matter to Monday.

This comes as supporters of causes both for and against the controversial televangelist clashed outside the Port Elizabeth High Court‚ with defence attorney Peter Daubermann being escorted to his car by police after insults – and even water – were hurled at him.

Cheryl Zondi‚ 22‚ a second-year marketing student at the University of Johannesburg‚ has been on the stand since last Wednesday and has already missed one exam as a result.

She has an exam scheduled for this Monday and Makaula had earlier indicated it would not be ideal for her to miss another.

“Regarding your exams‚ on behalf of the court‚ we wish you luck. You must pass your exams. That is your future. You must concentrate on your future‚ and forget about what is happening here. It will take its own course‚” Makaula told Zondi.

“You are not doing it for yourself‚ coming to this court. Its’ not about yourself‚ it’s about justice. So leave everything to us and go and write your exams.”

Makaula reminded Zondi she was still under oath and being cross-examined and was not to discuss the case.

Meanwhile chaos erupted outside the court after two opposing groups clashed following the postponement.

Supporters from Omotoso’s Jesus Dominion International church who have been stationed outside the court since the trial started last week went head to head with members of the #TotalShutdown movement who gathered outside the court in support of Zondi and other alleged victims of Omotoso.

The mid-afternoon fracas saw the two groups in a standoff with police called in to keep them apart while they sang and chanted for their respective causes.

Omotoso’s defence attorney Daubermann was escorted by police to his BMW parked at the back of the court building before speeding off.

Omotoso’s wife‚ Taiwo‚ who caused a stir in court earlier this week for commenting and gesturing during Zondi’s testimony was also led out of the court under police guard as protesters gathered around her car.

A new witness is expected to take the stand when the case resumes on Monday.

- HeraldLIVE

MORE:

Twitter reacts to Cheryl Zondi's 'strength' as #Omotosotrial continues

Tweeps agreed that Cheryl Zondi was the embodiment of strength and bravery.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH | 5 shocking moments from the Omotoso rape trial

Here are some of the highlights of the trial of Timothy Omotoso.
News
9 hours ago

Judge interrupts Omotoso trial to reprimand wife in 'bright' dress

Charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s wife Taiwo took centre stage during his trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday when she was ...
News
1 day ago

Omotoso defence reprimanded for asking 'unfair' questions

Gruelling cross-examination of the state’s first witness in the trial of charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused saw the ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Still no sign of SA citizen who vanished in Rwanda South Africa
  2. New plan for sexual offences at schools closes loophole for predators South Africa
  3. Omotoso supporters clash with #TotalShutdown members outside court South Africa
  4. Palm print adds to evidence in Hannah Cornelius trial South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Night of terror: Mapping the hell ride that led to Hannah Cornelius's rape, ...
5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
X