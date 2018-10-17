The state is laying out a growing web of evidence entangling three men alleged to have robbed‚ hijacked‚ kidnapped‚ raped and murdered Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius.

On Wednesday‚ crime scene experts testified how they collected DNA and fingerprint evidence from Cornelius’s blue VW Citi Golf in which she and Cheslin Marsh were hijacked on Saturday May 27‚ 2017.

Captain Nomfundo Ngwenya‚ a fingerprint expert‚ told the high court in Cape Town she matched palm print evidence from the vehicle’s boot to the second suspect in the case‚ Geraldo Parsons. She could not match other finger and palm prints on the vehicle to the three other suspects‚ Vernon Witbooi‚ Eben van Niekerk and Nashville Julius.

Marsh‚ also a student at the time‚ met Cornelius for the first time at the Bohemia pub in Stellenbosch on the night of Friday‚ May 26. From there they went with friends to a university residence where they had a few drinks before going to a town centre night club. Marsh then walked Cornelius home to Irene women’s residence‚ and when he wanted to skateboard home she insisted on driving him.