Mohammed Ebrahim - the man accused of abducting Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw - wore a wry grin as he heard state prosecutor Calvin Govender ask for more time to investigate the boy’s disappearance and murder.

The clean-shaven 43-year-old butcher cut a confident figure in a bright purple shirt‚ standing upright before Magistrate Mahomed Motala on Wednesday.

“This matter is still under investigation and there are still some witness statements outstanding‚” Govender told the court.

On being questioned on the addition of a murder charge by Motala‚ Govender said their case was not yet at that stage.

Louw’s grandmother Arlene broke down following Ebrahim’s appearance‚ screaming in the public gallery.