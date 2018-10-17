South Africa

Still no sign of SA citizen who vanished in Rwanda

17 October 2018 - 16:14 By Ernest Mabuza
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

There has been no word on the whereabouts of Leon Orsmond‚ a SA advertising executive who disappeared in Kigali‚ Rwanda‚ in February.

This week‚ a Facebook page titled “Find Leon Osborn” emerged asking why the Rwandan national police were not responding to questions about Orsmond’s disappearance from his home in Kigali.

The post also mentioned that the Rwandan national police last tweeted in March about Orsmond’s disappearance when they sought information from the public.

On Wednesday‚ department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said Orsmond had disappeared and Rwandan authorities did not know where he was.

“In Rwanda‚ the Rwandan police have put notices looking for him. As we sit now‚ this is an open case and we do not know where he is‚” Mabaya said.

South African freelancer disappears in Rwanda

A South African advertising freelancer‚ Leon Orsmond‚ 60‚ has disappeared in Kigali‚ Rwanda.
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. City of Cape Town goes to court over ‘violent’ MyCiTi bus strike South Africa
  2. Nigerian politician loses bid to appeal British corruption conviction Africa
  3. Farm workers found guilty of killing Coligny teen South Africa
  4. 'Heaven has gained another angel': Tributes flow for murdered Joburg restaurant ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
Miguel Louw’s grandmother breaks down in court as accused appears
X