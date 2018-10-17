There should be clear guidelines on the kind of questions defence lawyers are allowed to ask when cross examining rape victims.

This is the view of Vincentia Dlamini-Ngobese‚ operations director for Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA)‚ speaking after the outcry over how defence lawyer Peter Dauberman had questioned Cheryl Zondi‚ one of several alleged victims of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Dauberman has since the start of cross-examination been accused of asking Zondi insensitive questions.

Omotoso‚ 60‚ and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28‚ face a litany of charges ranging from sexual assault to rape and human trafficking.

“The public needs to know that this is not an isolated case. This is how our [rape] victims are treated. This case highlights how they are treated when they testify‚” Dlamini-Ngobese said.