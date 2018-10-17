South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Men accused of killing Coligny teen learn their fate

17 October 2018 - 14:51 By TimesLIVE

Two farm workers accused of killing a teenager over sunflower heads in Coligny‚ North West‚ will know their fate as judgment is handed down.

The verdict against Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte is expected to be delivered by the North West High Court.

The two were accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu‚ a 16-year-old boy‚ after accusing him of stealing a sunflower head on April 20‚ 2017.

The trial‚ which took over a year‚ saw prosecution and defence lawyers trying to prove their case before the court.

During the last court sitting‚ state advocate Rapule Molefe tried to convince the court that the evidence of the sole witness on the case was credible enough to send the two accused to jail. Molefe submitted that‚ through the state’s evidence and the evidence before the court‚ they have proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

