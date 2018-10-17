South Africa

WARNING: Graphic details - not for sensitive viewers

WATCH LIVE | Omotoso rape trial: Zondi's cross-examination continues

Editor's Note: This livestream is expected to start at 10am.

17 October 2018 - 09:22 By TimesLIVE

Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in the trial of charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, will face another gruelling day of cross examination in the Port Elizabeth high court.

Omotoso and two other accused‚ Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28‚ face a litany of charges amongst them ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.

During Monday’s cross-examination of Zondi‚ Judge Mandela Makaula reprimanded Omotoso’s legal counsel Peter Daubermann on several occasions because of the nature of questions he put to Zondi. 

Watch highlights of the her testimony and cross-examination here:

The first witness to testify against alleged rapist Pastor Timothy Omotoso, Cheryl Zondi, took the stand on October 15 and 16 2018. Here are some of the highlights of the trial.

Omotoso defence reprimanded for asking 'unfair' questions

Gruelling cross-examination of the state’s first witness in the trial of charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused saw the ...
News
1 day ago

Judge interrupts Omotoso trial to reprimand wife in 'bright' dress

Charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s wife Taiwo took centre stage during his trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday when she was ...
News
21 hours ago

Court hears how teen was groomed to perform lewd sexual acts on pastor

Graphic details of how a 14-year-old girl was groomed to perform lewd sexual acts on controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso were laid bare in ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Women forcefully removed from Omotoso court appearance

A fracas at the Port Elizabeth High Court took place when two off-duty policewomen were thrown out of court minutes after allegedly claiming to be ...
News
7 days ago

