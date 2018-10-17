Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in the trial of charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, will face another gruelling day of cross examination in the Port Elizabeth high court.

Omotoso and two other accused‚ Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28‚ face a litany of charges amongst them ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.

During Monday’s cross-examination of Zondi‚ Judge Mandela Makaula reprimanded Omotoso’s legal counsel Peter Daubermann on several occasions because of the nature of questions he put to Zondi.

Watch highlights of the her testimony and cross-examination here: