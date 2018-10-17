From thousands of kilometres away‚ the family of a South African man who is clinging to life after a tragic accident in Vietnam is holding on to hope that he will come out alive.

"We love him so much and he really needs to pull through because we need him. We all have those people that you really can't live without‚" said his distraught sister‚ Shannon Purchase.

Her brother Brad Purchase‚ from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal‚ is in a coma in Hanoi‚ Vietnam‚ after a freak accident.

The 28-year-old was travelling on a motorbike with a flat mate‚ also a South African‚ when he slipped and fell. He crashed into a lamp post‚ sustaining severe injuries.

The accident happened on Monday morning. Shannon told TimesLIVE that Brad's jaw took most of the impact and was badly broken.

One of his ribs was broken in three places and he suffered a lesion to his left lung. His family have launched a crowd-funding campaign to cover his escalating medical bills while in hospital.

Purchase matriculated from Howick High School and studied graphic design at Durban University of Technology. He saved for his trip by working in his field of study and also did some freelance work.