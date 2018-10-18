A bed-ridden man's dream of attending his son's wedding has been fulfilled.

Earlier this month‚ ER24 paramedics from the Western Cape dusted off their ambulance‚ exchanged their standard white sheets for dark grey ones to fit in with the colour scheme of the wedding and ferried 62-year-old Frikkie Grobbelaar to the wedding venue so that he wouldn't miss his son's special day.

The medics gave Frikkie a front row position at the venue‚ keeping watch throughout the ceremony to ensure that he was okay.

"We transported him from the house to the church‚ to the venue and back to the house again. We were at his side the whole day. It was an emotional day not just for the guests but for us too. It was a privilege to be able to help‚” said Andrew‚ one of two paramedics who kept watch over Grobbelaar on the day.

The ambulance service said Grobbelaar's wife‚ Maria‚ had called them in September to enquire about hiring an ambulance for the day.