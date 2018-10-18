The men accused of raping and murdering Hannah Cornelius put hands over their gaping mouths as the meaning of their tattoos was described in the high court in Cape Town.

Sergeant Marlon Appolis‚ the detective who investigated the murder and rape of the 21-year-old Stellenbosch University student‚ testified on Thursday with a bulging file in front of him.

It contained photographs of Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons‚ taken after they were arrested on the afternoon of Saturday May 27 2017, just 11 hours after Cornelius and her friend Cheslin Marsh were abducted.

Shortly after their arrest‚ which followed a high-speed chase involving two police vehicles‚ the men were taken to Victoria Hospital‚ in Wynberg‚ Cape Town‚ where they were stripped down and examined by forensic pathologist Dr Marianne Tiemensma.

Both had prison tattoos with the number 28 on different parts of their bodies.

Parsons’ tattoos also included crossed swords‚ a gun‚ a grotesque sketch of a naked headless female body with legs spread open‚ and stars on his shoulders depicting his gang rank.