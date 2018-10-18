South Africa

Hannah’s ‘killers’ pounced again hours later, court hears

18 October 2018 - 07:00 By Aron Hyman
Hannah Cornelius
Hannah Cornelius
Image: Supplied

The accused in Hannah Cornelius’s murder and rape, Eben van Niekerk, was sleeping soundly while Miemie October – the fourth victim of his gang’s alleged killing and robbery spree – was sandwiched between him and her gun-wielding kidnapper in the back of a blue VW Citi Golf.

She was snatched off the street at midday on Saturday, May 27 2017, in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, and taken on a journey that made her feel as though her “whole life fell apart”, she told the Cape Town High Court on Wednesday.

But unbeknown to her, the small man dozing off next to her during her ordeal was sleeping off a night of terror.

Most read

  1. ANC veteran and former ambassador Moss Chikane dies South Africa
  2. Jewellery store offers R50,000 for info leading to arrest of bogus burglar cops South Africa
  3. Child rapist gets life behind bars South Africa
  4. SAA identifies 2 suspects in connection with mid-air theft on Hong Kong flights South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
Miguel Louw’s grandmother breaks down in court as accused appears
X