ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has responded to a damning report commissioned by the Reserve Bank into VBS Mutual Bank implicating him as the “kingpin” of a scheme that saw almost R2-billion looted from the bank‚ calling it part of a “sustained political smear” against him.

Msiza said in a statement on Thursday that there was not a shred of evidence in the report that implicates him - but he has agreed to cooperate with the ANC’s integrity commission‚ which is investigating him. He has also instructed his lawyers to take the report on legal review.

“Nothing in the final report points to any illicit gain on my part‚” said Msiza. “The only financial transaction I have with the bank is a genuine property bond‚ which I am repaying on a monthly basis.”

The report‚ titled “The Great Bank Heist”‚ by Advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmens Attorneys‚ noted that he was the commission agent who ensured municipalities illegally deposited funds into VBS.

“The segment of the report as it relates to me is therefore not puzzling‚ but a logical culmination of a sustained political smear with no shred of empirical evidence of wrongdoing‚” said Msiza.