South Africa

‘It's a smear campaign’: Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza denies VBS Bank allegations

18 October 2018 - 12:09 By Qaanitah Hunter
ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza said there was not a shred of evidence in the report that implicates him.
ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza said there was not a shred of evidence in the report that implicates him.
Image: Antonio Muchave/Sowetan

ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has responded to a damning report commissioned by the Reserve Bank into VBS Mutual Bank implicating him as the “kingpin” of a scheme that saw almost R2-billion looted from the bank‚ calling it part of a “sustained political smear” against him.

Msiza said in a statement on Thursday that there was not a shred of evidence in the report that implicates him - but he has agreed to cooperate with the ANC’s integrity commission‚ which is investigating him. He has also instructed his lawyers to take the report on legal review.

“Nothing in the final report points to any illicit gain on my part‚” said Msiza. “The only financial transaction I have with the bank is a genuine property bond‚ which I am repaying on a monthly basis.”

The report‚ titled “The Great Bank Heist”‚ by Advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmens Attorneys‚ noted that he was the commission agent who ensured municipalities illegally deposited funds into VBS.

“The segment of the report as it relates to me is therefore not puzzling‚ but a logical culmination of a sustained political smear with no shred of empirical evidence of wrongdoing‚” said Msiza.

Money was exchanged - but Floyd did not get any from VBS bank, says Malema

If EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu did steal money from VBS Mutual Bank‚ he would be punished accordingly‚ Economic Freedom Fighters leader ...
Politics
1 day ago

VhaVenda king promises to pay back the money

VhaVenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana has offered to repay “any amount which will be shown to have been proceeds of the illegalities” in the ongoing ...
News
2 days ago

“My name is being drawn into this sad episode based purely on untested allegations‚ gossip‚ baseless observations and communication by external parties without my knowledge.”

He further insisted that he never instructed municipal officials to deposit money into VBS Bank accounts.

On Monday Msiza was hauled before the ANC’s National Working Committee‚ alongside other provincial leaders‚ where he denied any wrongdoing.

The matter was discussed again on Tuesday at a meeting of the provincial ANC leadership in Polokwane‚ where he agreed to fully cooperate with the integrity committee.

“I have voluntarily decided to submit myself to the authority of the ANC’s integrity commission to investigate these allegations levelled against me by Advocate Terry Motau in his report‚ in order to bring finality to this matter‚” said Msiza.

“I will therefore be approaching the integrity commission through the processes available in the ANC to prioritise this matter and offer full cooperation to this investigation.”

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa: I did not fail to take action over VBS saga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied that he failed to take action in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.
Politics
2 days ago

VBS: EFF are behaving just like Zuma's ANC, says Thuli

To prove their ethical superiority, they must probe what Floyd Shivambu did or didn't know, she tells Times Select
Politics
3 days ago

New twist in VBS saga: now Hawks and NPA target Zuma’s Nkandla loan

An investigation is underway into who was servicing the R70,000 monthly payments on former President Jacob Zuma’s loan with VBS Mutual Bank for 18 ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'This country needs people like him‚ but that's the reward we gave him' - Slain ... South Africa
  2. Grotesque tattoos take centre stage at Hannah Cornelius trial South Africa
  3. Man arrested after 92-year-old granny murdered in her bed South Africa
  4. Gang violence forces temporary shutdown of clinic in Port Elizabeth South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
X