South Africa

Lights back on as municipality promises to pay debts to Eskom

18 October 2018 - 10:31 By Ernest Mabuza
Masilonyana Local Municipality in the Free State owes Eskom R39.8m.
Masilonyana Local Municipality in the Free State owes Eskom R39.8m.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

Eskom has suspended power interruptions at Masilonyana Local Municipality in the Free State after being given an assurance that its electricity debt will be paid.

Eskom had on Wednesday morning interrupted power supply to the municipality for three hours as a result of its failure to honour its payment obligations. Brandfort‚ Theunissen‚ Verkeerdevlei and Winburg were affected.

The municipality owes Eskom R39.8m and is one of numerous municipalities which‚ collectively‚ owe Eskom R16bn for electricity.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Thursday that the power utility was given assurances by the municipality that payment would be forthcoming soon.

“There is information that has been given by the municipality which has given us comfort … The plan on the table is going to be workable‚” Phasiwe said.

Eskom is planning to interrupt power supply to other indebted municipalities‚ including inXuba yeThemba Municipality (Cradock and Middelburg)‚ Dr Beyers Naude and the Great Kei municipalities in the Eastern Cape‚ on October 30.

Mkhondo Municipality in Mpumalanga‚ which covers Piet Retief and Amsterdam‚ faces power cuts on October 24 if no payment arrangements are made with Eskom. 

READ MORE

Eskom pulls plug on Free State municipality over electricity debt

Residents of the Masilonyana Local Municipality in the Free State experienced their first electricity supply interruption early on Wednesday because ...
News
22 hours ago

Eskom’s debt rises as it tries to get municipalities to pay

Eskom’s debt from municipalities keeps on rising‚ despite the power utility threatening the municipalities with power disruptions if they do not pay.
News
2 days ago

Explosion at Eskom power station

Eskom employees have been injured in an explosion at its Lethabo power station near Viljoensdrif in the Free State on Wednesday.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. 'This country needs people like him‚ but that's the reward we gave him' - Slain ... South Africa
  2. Grotesque tattoos take centre stage at Hannah Cornelius trial South Africa
  3. Man arrested after 92-year-old granny murdered in her bed South Africa
  4. Gang violence forces temporary shutdown of clinic in Port Elizabeth South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
X