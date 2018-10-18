A 92-year-old woman has been strangled to death‚ allegedly by a relative‚ Limpopo police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Maratapelo village near Lebowakgomo‚ near Polokwane‚ on Wednesday night.

"It is alleged that the suspect entered Rebeccah Chuene Ramadimetja's bedroom through the window‚ attacked and strangled her to death‚" said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The police were summoned to the crime scene. They reacted swiftly and started with their initial investigations. The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene after he was positively linked to the incident.”

It was not immediately clear why the suspect‚ aged 36‚ would have allegedly killed the elderly woman but "domestic violence was not ruled out‚" said Ngoepe.