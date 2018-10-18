Police are searching for the family of a woman who was found tortured and murdered near Mhluzi in Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga.

The unidentified woman was found with a plastic bag over her head while the rest of her body was wrapped in a blanket‚ said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"Police further discovered that she may have been (scorched) with a hot plate and stabbed or cut with sharp objects on the body. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death‚" Hlathi said.

A passerby found her body on Wednesday morning.

"The victim was declared dead by paramedics who were summoned to the scene and a case of murder was opened. Police then launched an investigation following all possible clues‚ which led them to Tshwane in Gauteng‚ where they arrested a suspect‚" said Hlathi.