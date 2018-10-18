South Africa

Police search for family of murdered woman

18 October 2018 - 09:09 By Naledi Shange
Crime scene police tape.
Crime scene police tape.
Image: Supplied

Police are searching for the family of a woman who was found tortured and murdered near Mhluzi in Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga.

The unidentified woman was found with a plastic bag over her head while the rest of her body was wrapped in a blanket‚ said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"Police further discovered that she may have been (scorched) with a hot plate and stabbed or cut with sharp objects on the body. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death‚" Hlathi said.

A passerby found her body on Wednesday morning.

"The victim was declared dead by paramedics who were summoned to the scene and a case of murder was opened. Police then launched an investigation following all possible clues‚ which led them to Tshwane in Gauteng‚ where they arrested a suspect‚" said Hlathi.

Murdered: A little boy who wanted to become a policeman‚ a girl who dreamt of becoming a doctor

Nine-year-old Elam Ndibi wanted to become a doctor when she grew up‚ and demonstrated her nurturing nature towards her eight-year-old brother Muzi – ...
News
1 day ago

'Heaven has gained another angel': Tributes flow for murdered Joburg restaurant owner

“Heaven has gained another angel. RIP.”
News
19 hours ago

The suspect is a 26-year-old man. Hlathi did not immediately disclose how he was linked to the victim.

"So far the reason for the murder is unknown yet but preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was killed at a different place‚ then dragged and dumped where she was found‚" Hlathi said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court soon.

"So far the victim is still not yet identified and police urge anyone who might have lost a family member‚ a woman in her late twenties‚ to come forth‚" Hlathi said.

Most read

  1. 'This country needs people like him‚ but that's the reward we gave him' - Slain ... South Africa
  2. Grotesque tattoos take centre stage at Hannah Cornelius trial South Africa
  3. Man arrested after 92-year-old granny murdered in her bed South Africa
  4. Gang violence forces temporary shutdown of clinic in Port Elizabeth South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
X