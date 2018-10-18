South Africa

Rat droppings and rotten chicken found in food store blitz

18 October 2018 - 11:18 By Nomazima Nkosi
Public health political head Yolisa Pali and principal environmental health practitioner Fay Fay Meltz inspect a chicken rotisserie that has apparently not been cleaned in months, according to assessments.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan/HeraldLIVE

Stacks of expired chicken‚ packets of powdered milk and canned food and a filthy kitchen are some of the discoveries made by a team of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal health inspectors during a food blitz in Kwazakhele on Wednesday.

The operation was led by public health portfolio head Yolisa Pali and assistant director of environmental health services‚ Nicky Oliphant.

Pali said with outbreaks of diseases such as listeriosis in SA recently‚ they wanted to make sure that everyone selling food complied with the health regulations.

She said it was important to relay to shop owners why the officials were there and also educate them on compliance.

Teams of officials visited the Daku SPAR‚ Shoprite and Boxer in Kwazakhele. At a spaza shop in Njoli Road‚ they found mattresses and two cats living in the shop.

At Shoprite they found rat droppings in the bakery‚ expired chicken and a filthy chicken rotisserie machine.

Principal environmental health practitioner Fay Meltz found that the rotisserie machine had not been cleaned in months.

The extractor was clogged up‚ “which means the fumes are not exiting the machine”.

