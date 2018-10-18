South Africa

Righteous rage: SA rallies behind Zondi in Omotoso rape trial

18 October 2018 - 06:04 By Devon Koen
Alleged rape victim Cheryl Zondi faced grueling grilling from the lawyer of alleged sexual assault accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso at the Port Elizabeth High Court on October 17 2018
Image: Werner hills

As Cheryl Zondi rapidly rises as the face of South African rape survivors, civil society has mobilised support for the young woman who has stoically faced three days of unrelenting cross-examination following her testimony in the Timothy Omotoso rape case. 

Zondi, 22, has spent three gruelling days on the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court intimately detailing her rape, allegedly at the hands of charismatic televangelist Timothy Omotoso.

