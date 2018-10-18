Righteous rage: SA rallies behind Zondi in Omotoso rape trial

As Cheryl Zondi rapidly rises as the face of South African rape survivors, civil society has mobilised support for the young woman who has stoically faced three days of unrelenting cross-examination following her testimony in the Timothy Omotoso rape case.

Zondi, 22, has spent three gruelling days on the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court intimately detailing her rape, allegedly at the hands of charismatic televangelist Timothy Omotoso.