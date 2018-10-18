A University of Witwatersrand student who was badly injured during a brawl was discharged from hospital on Wednesday afternoon‚ the university confirmed.

The man was injured during a fight between members of the Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA) and Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) and was admitted to hospital following the assault in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to an EFFSC eyewitness‚ who asked not to be named‚ the student‚ belonging to the PYA‚ was beaten up for allegedly assaulting a female student on the campus.

The PYA comprises the ANC Youth League‚ the South African Students Congress (Sasco)‚ the Young Communist League (YCL) and the Muslim Students’ Association (MSA).

A PYA coordinator‚ Cebolenkosi Khumalo‚ who also witnessed the assault‚ said the student was beaten up by EFF members over an argument about posters displayed on campus.