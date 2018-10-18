Polony contaminated with listeria is still being sold‚ even though health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the listeriosis outbreak that killed at least 218 people is over.

The potentially deadly listeria pathogen is still being found in food bought in rural areas and the informal sector.

This is according to a study by the University of Pretoria‚ one of several of South African universities which form part of the Centre for Excellence in Food Security.

On September 3‚ Motsoaledi said an outbreak that led to 1‚065 confirmed cases was over. Last week‚ Tiger Brands reopened its Germiston factory‚ which was closed in March along with a Polokwane factory and an abattoir in Clayville after they were found to be the sources of listeria.

Before‚ during and after the outbreak‚ researchers‚ from UP’s Food Safety Research Group collected 344 samples of polony from 77 different brands which were sold by 20 food outlets. The samples were bought from formal and informal shops in eight of the nine provinces.

Their findings‚ presented this week at the International Conference for Food Safety and Security in Pretoria‚ showed that even when the source had been identified and products had been recalled‚ some contaminated food slipped through the net.

Just before the outbreak was announced‚ in 2016‚ 42 samples were collected and two tested positive. In December 2017‚ eight out of 186 samples were positive.