The owner of the Lusitano restaurant‚ who was gunned down in his restaurant in the south of Johannesburg this week‚ was brave to have established a business in what some of his peers labelled a drug-prone area.

"Most people would look at the area and say they wouldn't even go there. [Roberto da Silva] was very brave to go into that area and start trading like that. He picked up the baton from someone else who [had given up on it]‚" said his friend‚ who asked to remain anonymous.

"Those people who had it before gave up‚ but he took on the challenge and went for it. For me‚ that's the saddest part. This country needs people like him‚ but that's the reward we gave him‚" the friend said.

He said Da Silva was dedicated to his business.

"He was at work every single day. He uplifted that restaurant from where it was to where it is today. They invested quite a bit in it. He uplifted the area on top of it.