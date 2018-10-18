Three men arrested in Gauteng for Durban 'hit'

Three men appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the death of Durban businessman Kidesh Ramjettan.

The men were arrested on Tuesday in Gauteng‚ two months after the 37-year-old father-of-one was gunned down in an apparent hit at his petrol station in Rossburgh‚ south of Durban.

“The suspects were arrested in the Gauteng province by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team and the firearm believed to be used during the shooting was also recovered‚” said KZN police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Chilling CCTV footage of the murder made the rounds on social media.

The footage showed a man walking up to Ramjettan - who was speaking to a friend in a car parked in the yard of the petrol station - and shooting him in the head before fleeing the scene.