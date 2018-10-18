A 37-year-old tow truck owner‚ accused of setting two workers alight with petrol during an interrogation over a missing vehicle gearbox‚ has handed himself over to police.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man is expected to appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday on two counts of murder‚ after he handed himself over to the police in the presence of his attorney.

The alleged fatal assault occurred on October 14 at Luganda area in Marianhill‚ KwaZulu-Natal. Gwala said the victims were employed by the tow truck owner to wash his vehicles.

"It is alleged that they were questioned by the suspect with regards to a missing gearbox. They were assaulted and burnt with petrol during the interrogation.

"They were taken to hospital for medical attention where 31-year-old Mxolisi Mkhize was pronounced dead upon arrival. The second victim‚ 34-year-old Moses Sele Magama‚ was admitted to hospital‚ where he passed away on Tuesday‚ October 16‚" the police report stated.