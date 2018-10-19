A bootload of pharmaceuticals has been seized as part of a Hawks probe into an alleged illegal medicine distribution network involving multiple countries.

The Hawks said on Friday that the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) together with the Wynberg Visible Policing Unit “disrupted an illegal medicine distribution worth R1-million through an intelligence-led operation.”

Captain Philani Nkwalase said a suspect‚ aged 62‚ was arrested at the Kenilworth Post Office on Wednesday after he handed in envelopes containing schedule medicines that were destined for the USA.

"Preliminary investigation led to a search and seizure at the suspect’s premises in Kenilworth‚” said Nkwalase.

“Another suspect‚ aged 54‚ was arrested at the premises‚ upon uncovering more alleged schedule medicine and documentation of order-trails for countries such as the USA‚ UK and Sweden."

Packaging kits as well as the vehicle used in the commission of crime were seized.

A couple was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear at Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act‚ read with the Drug and Drug Trafficking Act‚ said Nkwalase.