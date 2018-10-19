#FeesMustFall campaign leader Mcebo Dlamini says his representations were rejected by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of former boss Shaun Abrahams because the latter was "politically tainted".

"There is an application we intended bringing. That application revolves around the constitutionality or the lawfulness of the prosecution‚” said Dlamini’s counsel Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi.

"The substance of the application is that there has been a violation of section 179 of the constitution by the prosecution."

This section reads:

"There is a single national prosecuting authority in the republic‚ structured in terms of an act of parliament‚ and consisting of (a) a National Director of Public Prosecutions‚ who is the head of the prosecuting authority and is appointed by the president as head of the national executive; and

(b) Directors of Public Prosecutions and prosecutors‚ as determined by an act of parliament. The prosecuting authority has the power to institute criminal proceedings on behalf of the state‚ and to carry out any necessary functions incidental to instituting criminal proceedings.”

"The basis of that violation is that Shaun Abrahams had a meeting at Luthuli House... with high-ranking officials‚ including the current minister of justice [Michael Masutha]‚" said Ngcukaitobi. "One of the items that were discussed was Fees Must Fall.