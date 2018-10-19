South Africa

Mcebo Dlamini accuses 'politically tainted' former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams of rejecting his representations

19 October 2018 - 12:32 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
#FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini with his counsel Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on October 19 2018
#FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini with his counsel Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on October 19 2018
Image: Nomahlubi Jordaan

#FeesMustFall campaign leader Mcebo Dlamini says his representations were rejected by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of former boss Shaun Abrahams because the latter was "politically tainted".

"There is an application we intended bringing. That application revolves around the constitutionality or the lawfulness of the prosecution‚” said Dlamini’s counsel Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi.

"The substance of the application is that there has been a violation of section 179 of the constitution by the prosecution."

This section reads:

  • "There is a single national prosecuting authority in the republic‚ structured in terms of an act of parliament‚ and consisting of (a) a National Director of Public Prosecutions‚ who is the head of the prosecuting authority and is appointed by the president as head of the national executive; and
  • (b) Directors of Public Prosecutions and prosecutors‚ as determined by an act of parliament. The prosecuting authority has the power to institute criminal proceedings on behalf of the state‚ and to carry out any necessary functions incidental to instituting criminal proceedings.”

"The basis of that violation is that Shaun Abrahams had a meeting at Luthuli House... with high-ranking officials‚ including the current minister of justice [Michael Masutha]‚" said Ngcukaitobi. "One of the items that were discussed was Fees Must Fall.

Mcebo Dlamini demands his day in court

Student activist and #FeesMustFall campaign leader Mcebo Dlamini says he is confident his trial will finally start on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

“It is apparent... that his prosecution is politically motivated."

Ngcukaitobi said Dlamini attempted to make representations to the NPA to consider mediation or a settlement procedure‚ but he received a one-line letter saying his representations were rejected‚ without any explanation.

"My client would still like to make further representations to the current new leadership‚ which is not tainted by the political manipulation of the case. If that is not successful‚ they will head to the high court for a judicial review of the decision.

"The basis of that review is that the prosecution is politically motivated and that cannot result in a fair trial - and the reason to prosecute [must] be declared unlawful and set aside.

Ngcukaitobi added that it was not his intention to delay the trial.

Prosecutor Steven Rubin said the state intended to call 15 witnesses when the three-day trial starts from April 9 next year.

Dlamini faces a string of charges - including theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property - linked to student protests that erupted in October 2016.

READ MORE:

Paperwork delays allow Christmas reprieve for Khanyile

#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile – convicted on public violence charges in August - was given a brief reprieve when sentencing procedures ...
News
3 days ago

Don't let what happens to me deter you - Fees activist speaks ahead of sentencing

One is seated and giving some reflection on the struggles we continue to face as a generation.
News
3 days ago

'This is the antithesis of justice' - Youth agency says Ramaphosa must pardon students

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has backed student activists who want President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon them for acts committed during ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ouma Lilly taking a spin in her grandson's new car is giving SA feels South Africa
  2. Oscar Pistorius grandfather dies‚ aged 101 South Africa
  3. Pikitup working overtime to clear Joburg's waste backlog South Africa
  4. State should prosecute rapists, fake pastors instead of pushing 'political ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Ouma Lilly takes a spin in her grandson's new wheels.
Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
X