Murder accused Megan Prins tells court she sat with son's body all night and tried to kill herself

After Megan Prins suffocated her seven-year-old son Sloan with a pillow‚ she sat with his body for an entire night while trying to take her own life‚ the Durban Magistrate's court heard on Friday

What police believe befell Sloan Prins in his final moments was detailed in an affidavit by officer Strinivasan Munsamy‚ put before the court on Friday during Prins’s application for bail.

The 35-year-old mother was arrested in an Umhlanga guesthouse in June after the owner came upon the scene.

Prins has been in custody for nearly five months. Her bail hearing was delayed while she underwent psychiatric observation in Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Munsamy detailed how Prins had given the boy sleeping tablets after they’d checked into the guesthouse.