North West MEC Hoffman Galeng grilled over security splurge at his private home

The North West department of social development has admitted to ignoring a recommended once-off R128‚000 security upgrade at MEC Hoffman Galeng’s private residence and to opting instead for a R50‚000 monthly payment on physical security.

This admission comes after a TimesLIVE exposé earlier this month found that the placement of security guards at the MEC’s house in Vryburg - about 150km from his official house in Mahikeng - was in possible contravention of the ministerial handbook.

The norm is that an office bearer should spend not more than R200‚000 on a once-off security upgrade during their term.

The ministerial handbook further stipulates that any decision for extra security to be provided should only be taken after an assessment by the ministers of police and intelligence.

The provincial Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Thursday called on Galeng and departmental officials to account following the TimesLIVE report.