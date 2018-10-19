South Africa

Oscar Pistorius not taking his grandfather’s death well‚ family member says

19 October 2018 - 16:38 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Convicted murderer and embattled Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is not taking news of the passing of his grandfather Hendrik Pistorius well
Convicted murderer and embattled Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is not taking news of the passing of his grandfather Hendrik Pistorius well
Image: Sunday Times

Convicted murderer and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius learnt on Friday that his 101-year-old grandfather had died and did not take the news well.

The family confirmed that Hendrik Pistorius had died in the early hours of Friday.

One of Hendrik’s 23 grandsons‚ who asked not to be named so as not to betray the family’s trust‚ said Oscar had been upset because he had fond memories of his grandfather.

Oscar was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

The grandson said members of the family were with Hendrik when he died.

“He had health problems. He was in and out of hospital. He was in pain. We are glad we had an opportunity to spend time with him.”

Oscar Pistorius grandfather dies‚ aged 101

Hendrik Pistorius‚ grandfather of infamous athlete Oscar Pistorius‚ has died.
News
3 hours ago

He described his grandfather as loving‚ charismatic and well-spoken but‚ “as of recently‚ he was battling with his speech; sometimes he could not talk”.

Hendrik was described as a great communicator who had strong passion for Afrikaans‚ Latin and English languages.

He is survived by seven children‚ 23 grandchildren (including Oscar) and 30 great-grandchildren. His wife‚ Gerti‚ died two years ago‚ aged 92.

“He was dearly loved‚” the grandson said. “He has been a great blessing.”

He said the funeral will be held in Pretoria in the second week of November.

READ MORE:

'Jokers' can dress as Oscar Pistorius this Halloween - complete with blades & gun

Pranksters are set to prowl the streets of the UK this Halloween dressed as an armed Oscar Pistorius.
News
10 days ago

Reeva Steenkamp’s sister slams Oscar docuseries creators for using 'bloody' pictures - report

"I don't understand why his film has been made. She was killed five years ago and you would think that everything that needed to be said has been ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | So... what does Oscar Pistorius' crime have to do with apartheid?

A four-part docuseries based on Oscar's story is set to be released today.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Murder accused Megan Prins tells court she sat with son's body all night and ... South Africa
  2. Cheryl Zondi thanks supporters for ‘so much love’ during her testimony in ... South Africa
  3. Two die‚ 30 shacks burn in Hangberg fire South Africa
  4. Oscar Pistorius not taking his grandfather’s death well‚ family member says South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Ouma Lilly takes a spin in her grandson's new wheels.
Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
X