Oscar Pistorius not taking his grandfather’s death well‚ family member says

Convicted murderer and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius learnt on Friday that his 101-year-old grandfather had died and did not take the news well.

The family confirmed that Hendrik Pistorius had died in the early hours of Friday.

One of Hendrik’s 23 grandsons‚ who asked not to be named so as not to betray the family’s trust‚ said Oscar had been upset because he had fond memories of his grandfather.

Oscar was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

The grandson said members of the family were with Hendrik when he died.

“He had health problems. He was in and out of hospital. He was in pain. We are glad we had an opportunity to spend time with him.”