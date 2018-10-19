She was once a loving‚ sweet and happy child‚ but now she suffers from anxiety and stress after being bullied over three terms at a primary school in Cape Town.

The excitement of starting "big school" soon turned into a nightmare for her family.

"This was supposed to be the best year in school for her and she had to go through all of this. How do we‚ as parents‚ help?" her mother asked‚ adding that teachers at the school had done nothing about the situation.

Kate* is one of many parents who are approaching Bikers Against Bullying South Africa‚ an initiative to assist and help those suffering at the hands of bullies.

"The campaign is to become friends of the schools across South Africa and help them to fight bullying within their institutions‚” the organisation's national vice-president‚ David Kolm‚ said.