South Africa

Body found after disappearance of ocean kayaker

20 October 2018 - 09:40 By Dave Chambers
The body found on Saturday in Strand.
Image: City of Cape Town

A body was found on the rocks in Strand on Saturday morning‚ the day after a kayaker disappeared.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said the body was found by a member of the public in the coastal suburb near Somerset West shortly after 6am.

“The body had washed out on the rocks opposite the intersection of West and Beach roads‚” he said. “The member of the public then flagged down a passing law enforcement officer to report it.”

At noon on Friday‚ Dyason said police divers were searching for a kayaker after the other paddler on a capsized two-person craft was rescued.

