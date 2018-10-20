Help! Plea to Capetonians after first big shack fire of summer

A massive shack fire on Saturday that left hundreds of Khayelitsha residents homeless has sparked a plea for emergency assistance.

JP Smith‚ the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ said any gifts for the Town Two residents who lost everything in the blaze could be dropped at Khayelitsha fire station in Mandela Park.

He said the first large shack fire of the summer was a “massive tragedy for the community”‚ and the disaster management joint operations centre in Goodwood was being activated to co-ordinate relief efforts.

Reports that 1‚000 shacks had been destroyed in a blaze that raged for five hours after starting at 4am were modified after the fire was brought under control.