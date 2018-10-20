No effort should be spared to ensure tragedies like the horrific accident in Limpopo on Friday which claimed 27 lives are completely avoidable‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It is understood that a cement truck veered out of control after a tyre burst and ploughed into four other vehicles‚ including a 22-seater minibus and light delivery vehicle‚ on the N1 North between Mookgophong and Kranskop on Friday afternoon.

“No effort should be spared to ensure tragedies of this nature are completely avoidable. Road users are urged to exercise both courtesy and caution on our roads. It is all the more worrying considering that barely a month ago 11 people lost their lives on the same stretch of road when a bus overturned‚” Ramaphosa said in a statement on Saturday. He added: “I repeat the message we as government continuously reinforce‚ more so during October which is National Transport Month - speeding can and does kill.”

The president praised emergency services crews and the Department of Transport for their swift actions on the scene and their efforts to get urgent medical attention to the victims.