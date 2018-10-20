One person was killed and more than 1‚000 shacks destroyed in a fire early on Saturday in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town.

More than 4‚000 people were thought to have lost their homes as the fire raged out of control shortly before 9am‚ said Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service divisional commander Edward Bosch.

With a strong south-easter blowing‚ Bosch said: “The wind is making it difficult to control.”