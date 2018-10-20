City Power has opened a case of theft following an armed robbery at its substation in Mulbarton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Friday night.

City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena said that from information received‚ six armed men had stormed the substation at around midnight‚ and held up the security officers on duty and a staff member‚ tying them with cable ties‚ before stealing valuable equipment from the site.

Mulbarton substation is undergoing a major upgrade and is currently under a contractor and guarded by the contractor.

“The six robbers arrived in a truck and overpowered the two security guards on duty.