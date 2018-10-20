South Africa

Robbers make off with cables in armed robbery at Joburg substation

20 October 2018 - 17:55 By Timeslive
Copper cable. File photo.
Copper cable. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

City Power has opened a case of theft following an armed robbery at its substation in Mulbarton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Friday night.

City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena said that from information received‚ six armed men had stormed the substation at around midnight‚ and held up the security officers on duty and a staff member‚ tying them with cable ties‚ before stealing valuable equipment from the site.

Mulbarton substation is undergoing a major upgrade and is currently under a contractor and guarded by the contractor.

“The six robbers arrived in a truck and overpowered the two security guards on duty.

Attempted cable theft causes power outage in Pretoria

Technicians are on site attending to damaged cables that resulted in a power failure in Irene and Doornkloof‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Two arrested for copper theft in Joburg

Two men have appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in the south of Johannesburg for the theft of copper cables.
News
2 months ago

“They proceeded to break into the onsite storage and loaded a 500 metre drum of cable‚ and 5 x 75m copper cables.

“While busy‚ a City Power electrician who was working on an outage in Glenvista arrived at the substation trying to trace the outage fault. He was also held and tied up‚” Mangena said.

The three City Power employees were also robbed of their cellphones‚ he said. The robbers also took the electrician’s toolbox‚ worth R3‚500.

“Police were called and a case of armed robbery has been opened at Mondeor Police station.”

Most read

  1. Sars IT chief Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane apologises for her behaviour during ... South Africa
  2. Robbers make off with cables in armed robbery at Joburg substation South Africa
  3. No effort should be spared to avoid tragedies like Limpopo N1 crash: Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. Security expert links SA mercenaries to tycoon kidnapping South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X