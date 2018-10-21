South Africa

Four dead in water tanker crash in KZN

21 October 2018 - 11:14 By Timeslive
Four people were killed when a water tanker crashed on the Curnick Ndlovu highway in Inanda near Durban on 20 October 2018.
Four people were killed when a water tanker crashed on the Curnick Ndlovu highway in Inanda near Durban on 20 October 2018.
Image: Supplied

Four people were killed when a water tanker crashed on the Curnick Ndlovu highway in Inanda near Durban on Saturday night‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said that paramedics had responded to reports of a serious collision just after 9pm on Saturday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a heavy motor vehicle lost control. The adult occupants of the truck‚ two males and two females‚ were trapped in the wreckage and the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services had to use the jaws of life to free them.

“The patients were assessed by advanced life support paramedics and were found to have no signs of life and sadly declared deceased‚” Herbst said.

Four people were killed when a water tanker crashed on the Curnick Ndlovu highway in Inanda near Durban on 20 October 2018.
Four people were killed when a water tanker crashed on the Curnick Ndlovu highway in Inanda near Durban on 20 October 2018.
Image: Supplied

Most read

  1. Four dead in water tanker crash in KZN South Africa
  2. Missing Chilean tourist found dead in KZN morgue South Africa
  3. Mondli Gungubele shoots down appeals to bail out VBS News
  4. State security minister pulls out of Saudi visit at 11th hour News
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X