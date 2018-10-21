South Africa

Is that an ad on the billboard? No‚ it's art

21 October 2018 - 16:12 By Nico Gous
Local artist Robyn Pretorius showcases her work on a billboard on the corner of Strand and Rose streets.
Local artist Robyn Pretorius showcases her work on a billboard on the corner of Strand and Rose streets.

If you pass the corner of Strand and Rose streets in Cape Town in the next three months‚ look up. No‚ that is not a commercial on that billboard. It’s art.

A new self-funded project called ArtPublika wants to showcase art in public spaces. The billboard in the Mother City showcases the artwork of local artist Robyn Pretorius and will be on display from October to December.

ArtPublika’s Simon de la Rouviere wrote on Saturday: “The goal was to find a billboard that’s in the city where others would walk past and be able to stop and look at it: not highways where you just drive past them.”

He added: “Besides finding novel ways to re-imagine public art‚ we also want to explore how we create more art‚ especially for consumption by the many.”

The artwork by Pretorius is a self-portrait.

“The faded symbols are the rock paintings and the settlers’ ship to represent the history of Cape Town - the encounter of two cultures. The branches represent the complexities of the social and cultural dynamics of Cape Town. It can also become a personal representation of life difficulties.”

Pretorius said on Instagram she believed the project would “change the game on promoting local talent within city spaces”.

“I’m soooo overwhelmed with emotions right now! This is by far the MOST TRIPPIEST [sic] experience ever!”

De la Rouviere started wondering if something different could be done with billboards about two years ago.

“During that time‚ a friend‚ Oda Tungodden (Norwegian artist)‚ painted a large mural in Cape Town and I was inspired to utilise billboards as public art canvases.”

They have also received new work for future billboards.

“When we scoured for potential artists‚ we saw so many amazing pieces that could lighten up the city. At the moment‚ we want to [do] a billboard run at least once a year in Cape Town.”

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Local brands decide Instagram is the picture of PR

In SA, Instagram's growth slowed substantially due to the high cost of data, but in the past year a seismic shift has occurred
Business
17 hours ago

WATCH | Banksy's shredded art prank failed. See what should've happened

Still intrigued by the great Banksy prank that saw his Girl With a Balloon shredded before auction-goers' eyes? The elusive artist has just released ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' to be restored under the world's eye

Like watching paint dry? Soon art lovers will be able to watch one of the world's most famous paintings being restored live and online. Rembrandt's ...
News
5 days ago

Giving art investment more credit

Short of cash for that Pierneef? Bidvest might have the product you need
Business
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Russia warns Trump over 'dangerous' plan to quit nuclear treaty World
  2. No more queues for Gauteng's drivers as licence system goes online South Africa
  3. Is that an ad on the billboard? No‚ it's art South Africa
  4. Gift of the Givers to give R2m aid package to help Khayelitsha fire victims South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X