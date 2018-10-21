The search for a missing Chilean backpacker in South Africa has come to a tragic end after his father discovered his body in a morgue in Ladysmith‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

“I have asked my family and friends that we accept this tragic event as a moment of life. Life is not only sweet moments but different emotions that make us realise many things that would otherwise happen unnoticed‚” Sergio‚ the father of Slavko Andro Yaksic Besoain‚ said in a statement.

It appears that the man died three weeks ago‚ having last been seen alive on September 24.

“The body had a death date that is placed on September 28. In the same way‚ he showed signs of having been assaulted and had two sharp wounds in the solar plexus. Their identification‚ their credit cards and belongings were found to show that they were camping. His backpack‚ cellphone and passport were stolen‚” his father said in a statement.

Sergio identified his son’s body on Saturday at about 9.30am.

“The body was found on Saturday October 13 by a passerby feeling the smell (sic) of decomposed body on the outskirts of Ladysmith. There he was transferred to the local morgue.”

Slavko was last seen in the Dundee area on September 24. His relatives in Chile raised alarm when he missed his flight home.