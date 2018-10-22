South Africa

30‚000 Gauteng parents have not yet submitted school applications for next year

22 October 2018 - 17:18 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona revealed that 228‚050 pupils had been placed in schools by October 22 2018.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

More than 30‚000 learners who have not submitted the required documentation for the 2019 academic year‚ which will hinder the placement process‚ the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

“It is concerning that about 34‚109 learners have not submitted required documents‚ as per admissions regulations‚” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Meanwhile‚ the department also indicated that more than 400 public schools had so far reached their full capacity – and these schools would not be overcrowded.

“440 schools have unfortunately reached capacity‚ and we will not overcrowd them. We appeal to parents not to despair as we are working around the clock to ensure that all learners are placed‚” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Mabona said that 228‚050 pupils - which accounts for 80.63% of the province’s learners – had been placed in schools by Monday.

The department said that all unplaced learners would be offered placement at schools with available space - but unfortunately it might not be at their nearest school or school of choice.

“The department is working tirelessly to ensure that all unplaced learners who applied during the application period are placed by the October 31 2018 deadline‚” said Mabona.

Parents of the learners who have not yet submitted have been urged to visit their local district offices for submissions.

“It is paramount. Failure to submit required documents will hinder the process of placing all affected learners‚” said Mabona.

