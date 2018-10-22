Former security branch policeman João “Jan” Rodrigues‚ implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971‚ will on Monday argue he should not be prosecuted.

The Ahmed Timol Foundation said lawyers representing Rodrigues would explain to the South Gauteng High Court why their client should not be prosecuted for the death nearly 47 years ago.

The foundation said Rodrigues was expected to argue that he should be let go on the basis of his age‚ 79‚ and the amount of time that had passed since the death of Timol.

The court’s response will have implications beyond Rodrigues. Other former members of the apartheid-era security forces who perpetrated grievous crimes did not approach the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) for amnesty or had their amnesty applications declined.

The TRC‚ in its final report published in 1999‚ recommended 300 cases for further investigation.