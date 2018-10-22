Ajay Gupta‚ the eldest brother of the family that stands accused of being at the centre of state capture allegations‚ says the family has “never asked any minister for any commercial benefit”.

In an in-depth interview in Dubai with the New York Times published on Sunday‚ Gupta said he will testify at the Zondo commission into state capture‚ “but not at this moment”.

“I want to clear my name‚” he told the paper.

The family‚ which has close relations with former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane‚ one of their business partners‚ has previously said they will not travel to SA to testify in person as they feared wrongful arrest.

The Gupta family’s dealings have come under scrutiny at the Zondo commission‚ where various witnesses have testified about their attempts at political influence for their commercial benefit.

This includes former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ who said he was offered R600-million by Duduzane Zuma and one of the Gupta brothers to take up the post of finance minister in exchange for removing top officials at the National Treasury and replacing them with Gupta-recommended people. Jonas was not sure in his testimony whether the meeting was with Ajay or his younger brother Rajesh Gupta.