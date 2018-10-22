An ANC ward councillor has been shot dead in Cape Town.

SABC news reported on Monday that Luyanda Mbele‚ the ward councillor for Bloekombos‚ and his cousin were killed on Sunday night.

“We have not established exactly what happened‚ but we believe our ward councillor was gunned down‚” said Cape Town ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe.

“We will be getting more details this morning. We are really concerned because it seems to me that every time we go to elections funny things happen. And we are very concerned‚ but we don’t want to speculate now.”

Sotashe said that Mbele had died whilst completing his first full term as a councillor.