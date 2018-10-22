South Africa

Bathabile Dlamini attends trial of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso

22 October 2018 - 11:47 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Bathabile Dlamini
Bathabile Dlamini
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Minister for women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini was among those attending the trial of rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso on Monday.

Dressed in black‚ Dlamini could be seen flanked by communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Eastern Cape premier Phumullo Masualle in the public gallery at the Port Elizabeth High Court.

“This is a turning point for everyone to ask themselves what they have done to protect women‚ especially the justice system‚” Dlamini said while addressing the public outside court.

Singer and activist Simphiwe Dana was also seen in the public gallery.

“I’m an activist and I was really touched by the case‚” Dana said‚ explaining why she was attending the trial.

The trial continues.

READ MORE:

WATCH | They danced, prayed & chanted as the protesters gathered... inside Omotoso's church

For two hours, they sang, danced, chanted and prayed, while others stood in position ready to defend the church from the raging crowd outside.
News
4 hours ago

Omotoso's church in Port Elizabeth shuts its doors

Jesus Dominion International shut its doors on Sunday after protesters from various political organisations and civil society gathered outside the ...
News
1 day ago

Cheryl Zondi thanks supporters for ‘so much love’ during her testimony in Omotoso trial

Cheryl Zondi‚ who has been testifying in the case of Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso‚ has issued a heartfelt message of thanks for those who have rallied ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ethiopia inks peace deal with separatist group Africa
  2. Eye disorder may have helped Leonardo da Vinci's art Sci-Tech
  3. Errant drivers should get ready to rumble on the roads South Africa
  4. Two endangered black rhinos die months after relocation to Chad Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Sunrise shocker leaves Alexander Bay residents stunned
X