Five dead in KZN crash

22 October 2018 - 07:54 By Nico Gous
Five people died and two were injured in a car crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon.

“The driver of one of the vehicles burnt to death as he was entrapped in the vehicle‚ which ignited on impact‚” IPSS Medical Rescue said after the head-on collision on the N2 near Mtunzini.

“Three occupants from the second vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead by paramedics shortly after their arrival.”

Three others from the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and were trapped in the wreckage.

“Fire and rescue services used the jaws of life to free the injured from the vehicle‚” said IPSS.

One of them died later in hospital.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the cause of the accident is still unknown.

