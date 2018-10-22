South Africa

Madiba's grandchild regrets not supporting Zuma rape accuser

22 October 2018 - 07:00 By Siphokazi Fokazi
Ndileka Mandela, Nelson Mandela's eldest granddaughter, has joined a growing list of women who have spoken up about being the victim of sexual assault or harassment.
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, says one of the reasons she remained silent about her alleged rape for five years was to avoid the kind of humiliating questions Cheryl Zondi faced this week.

But while she felt “pain” for the young woman and was “proud to see how courageous she’s been, Mandela believed “the justice system is raping her all over again”.

