South Africa

Man shot in M1 robbery was a Hawks member

22 October 2018 - 18:00 By Belinda Pheto

The man shot in an apparent daylight robbery on the M1 highway in Johannesburg was a member of the elite Hawks crime-fighting unit.

The man was an occupant of a BMW which came under fire on the freeway shortly before 1pm on Monday. A woman was also shot and a bag was seemingly taken from the vehicle‚ which was forced to come to a stop. Both were taken to hospital.

Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu confirmed that the man was their member.

"At the moment we can't confirm circumstances that led to the shooting. SAPS is investigating a case of attempted murder and we are assisting them with the investigation."

Mulamu said the officer was off-duty and couldn’t confirm his relationship to the woman shot with him.

