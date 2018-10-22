Necklace-style murder in Port Elizabeth

A suspected gang member was assaulted with bricks before a tyre was placed around his neck and he was set alight in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

The Eastern Cape Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth is on the hunt for suspects who allegedly beat and set alight the 28-year-old man from Ziazama Street in Kwanoxolo.

Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement: "It is alleged that on Sunday October 21 at about 07:20‚ the body of Elrico Tiervleir was found in an open park between Canada and Freeze streets in Kwanoxolo. According to police information‚ Tiervlei left home at 06:00 and his burned body was found later lying on a cement slab in the park. A tyre was placed around his neck."

Preliminary reports indicate that he was taken to the park by unknown men and assaulted with bricks and then set alight‚ said Naidu.

It is believed that he belonged to the Hondekoppe gang‚ Naidu said. His partially burned body was identified by his tattoos.

"The suspects are unknown at this stage and police is appealing to the community to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects. The motive for the brutal murder is also unknown. A case of murder is under investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective lieutenant colonel Mike Grobler on 082 442 1825.

Naidu said all information supplied is strictly confidential.