Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso’s defence counsel Peter Daubermann spent Monday morning telling the Port Elizabeth High Court how he‚ his clients and their families were being intimidated by supporters of the alleged victims.

Explaining the absence of Omotoso’s two co-accused‚ Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho‚ Daubermann told Judge Mandela Makaula they had been chased by angry mobs when they left the court after their previous appearance last Wednesday.

There was a glaring absence of Omotoso supporters from his Jesus Dominion International church in the gallery on Monday morning.

Omotoso’s wife Taiwo was also not in court.

Addressing the court‚ Daubermann said the police presence at court has been “woeful”.

“I myself was chased by an unruly mob when I left the court building last week‚” he said.