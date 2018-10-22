Reddy or not? Oceans Umhlanga takes on water
22 October 2018 - 06:12
As the construction industry buckles under a stumbling economy, a fallout between the developers and a contractor has grounded a multibillion-rand project in Durban’s upmarket Umhlanga.
Work on Oceans Umhlanga, a project driven by property and business magnate, and ANC backer, Vivian Reddy, and envisaged as the largest mixed-use development in the country, stopped about three weeks ago.
- For more on this article, please visit Times Select.