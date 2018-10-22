South Africa

Reddy or not? Oceans Umhlanga takes on water

22 October 2018 - 06:12 By Jeff Wicks
An artist's impression of the new Oceans Umhlanga development that has ground to a halt.
Image: Screenshot

As the construction industry buckles under a stumbling economy, a fallout between the developers and a contractor has grounded a multibillion-rand project in Durban’s upmarket Umhlanga.

Work on Oceans Umhlanga, a project driven by property and business magnate, and ANC backer, Vivian Reddy, and envisaged as the largest mixed-use development in the country, stopped about three weeks ago.

