South Africa

Road linking Gauteng and North West opened

22 October 2018 - 19:23 By Nico Gous
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi officially opened R511 to Hartebeespoort Dam and North-West Province on October 22 2018
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi officially opened R511 to Hartebeespoort Dam and North-West Province on October 22 2018
Image: Via Twitter/@ismailvadi

The newly-upgraded R511 connecting Johannesburg to Hartebeespoort Dam in North West was opened on Monday.

“The Gauteng city region‚ which accounts for the largest share of our country’s economic activity‚ needs a good quality road network to support its sustainable socio-economic growth and development strategy‚” Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi said.

Car owners fume over municipality's impassable road

The people of Mahlubini near Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape have run out of patience with the Intsika Yethu Municipality.
News
3 months ago

“The upgrading of this road will serve to stimulate economic activities and trigger economic development between Gauteng and the North West province.”

Vadi believes the upgraded road will reduce congestion as it will improve travelling times for motorists‚ cyclists and pedestrians.

The project cost R146-million and the route will not be tolled.

Most read

  1. Mob puts two men in hospital after woman’s body found in Hammanskraal South Africa
  2. Road linking Gauteng and North West opened South Africa
  3. Musk says LA Hyperloop tunnel to be unveiled December 10 Sci-Tech
  4. Man shot in M1 robbery was a Hawks member South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Witness captures shooting on Johannesburg’s M1 freeway
X