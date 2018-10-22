Road linking Gauteng and North West opened
The newly-upgraded R511 connecting Johannesburg to Hartebeespoort Dam in North West was opened on Monday.
“The Gauteng city region‚ which accounts for the largest share of our country’s economic activity‚ needs a good quality road network to support its sustainable socio-economic growth and development strategy‚” Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi said.
“The upgrading of this road will serve to stimulate economic activities and trigger economic development between Gauteng and the North West province.”
Vadi believes the upgraded road will reduce congestion as it will improve travelling times for motorists‚ cyclists and pedestrians.
The project cost R146-million and the route will not be tolled.
#R511 officially opened - connecting Gauteng with North-West Province #HartebeespoortDam #road safety #transport infrastructure #mobility @MelitahMadiba @GautengProvince @GautengANC pic.twitter.com/6tAZyBaqke— Ismail Vadi (@ismailvadi) October 22, 2018
R511 to Hartebeespoort Dam & North-West Province officially opened: project completed on time and within budget! pic.twitter.com/Jqgu81fxNs— Ismail Vadi (@ismailvadi) October 22, 2018